Minister presents car tax to opposition parties, EKRE declines to attend

News
News

Minister of Finance Mart Võrklaev (Reform) has been meeting with opposition Riigikogu party groups, presenting a planned car tax likely to affect the majority of car drivers in Estonia, though the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) declined to attend.

Võrklaev said Monday that: "Last week, I met with Eesti 200, the Reform Party and the Social Democrats," referring to the three coalition parties.

"This week, the sequel lies in the hands of the Center Party and Isamaa. Unfortunately, EKRE did not want to meet," the minister added.

Võrklaev said that his announcement last week of two possible variants the planned tax might take had prompted debate, a discussion which is gaining momentum and which, the minister said, is important.

The vehicle tax is aimed at reducing car use, increasing economical mobility and encouraging people to choose more environmentally friendly vehicles, the minister, who admits he owns two cars, said.  "The vehicle tax is a step towards a cleaner environment. I look forward to a constructive discussion with the Riigikogu factions," Võrklaev said, via a ministry press release.

The planned tax would apply to cars, even those which are not driven or roadworthy, and other private vehicles, such as vans. Larger trucks are covered by a separate tax system.

The tax was unveiled as part of the Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition agreement inked in April.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:50

Fencer Nelli Differt through to epee last 16 at Milan world championships

14:35

Tallinn reverses course, bus number 5 route to remain unchanged

14:17

Vincent Homburg: The responsibility challenge for the digital age

13:01

Bike theft up 70 percent in Harju County

12:55

September's OGP Global Summit preliminary program made public

12:36

Prosecutor's Office: Ukrainian printing firm investigation started in 2021

12:19

How to ensure fundamental rights when using face recognition?

11:55

Martin Mölder: On going from the town to the countryside during summer

11:40

Blackcurrant harvest very poor, prices through the roof

11:27

Bill proposed to grant Defense League members right to use tasers, shotguns

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.07

MS Estonia wreck investigation team raise more never-before-seen items

10:02

Photos: MS Estonia bow ramp raised, being taken to Paldiski Updated

24.07

Infant intoxication cases on the rise again in Estonia

24.07

Gallery: Crew prepares to recover bow from MS Estonia wreck Monday Updated

23.07

EKRE MP aids man in flying Soviet Estonian flag from Old Town building

24.07

Gallery: Thousands attend Estonia's largest summer light festival

24.07

Rainer Saks: Lukashenko's Poland threats should be taken as humor

24.07

Real estate sales fell in Q2 — but Tallinn property prices keep rising

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: