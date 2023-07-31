Journalist detained after throwing eggs at Russia's embassy in Estonia

Police on Saturday night detained an anti-war journalist after he threw eggs at the Russian Embassy in Tallinn's Old Town, newspaper Postimees reported . He has been released and fined.

The detained man was dissident Arkady Babchenko, a 46-year-old Russian war journalist.

He told Postimees he threw four chicken eggs "in the direction of the embassy building, and that the motive should be obvious".

Babchenko says he did not expect any consequences for his actions, which were carried out spontaneously, and did not think about society's reaction beforehand.

"I walked past the Russian embassy, carrying shopping bags, and there were eggs in the bag. In my opinion, such a reaction to Russian aggression is natural," he said.

Banners supporting Ukraine tied to temporary railings outside the Russian Embassy in Tallinn, in the immediate aftermath of the February 24, 2022 invasion. Source: Helen Wright / ERR

"[It was] Definitely a political act. I don't understand why on earth there should be an embassy of a terrorist state in democratic and free Estonia and why international relations are maintained with that terrorist state. On what can we continue a dialogue with Russia?" the journalist told the paper.

Babchenko has been labeled a "foreign agent" by Russia's Ministry of Justice and an "international fugitive" by the country's main body for financial intelligence, Rosfinmonitoring. In January, he was added to Interior Ministry's wanted list on unspecified charges, RFE/RL reported.

Police spokespeople in Tallinn said that on the night between Saturday and Sunday, a man born in 1977 threw eggs against the wall of the building of the embassy of the Russian Federation.

The police have monitored movements at the embassy around the clock since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in Feburary 2022.

