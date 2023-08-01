World War two-era soldier's coffin in Estonia 'booby-trapped' with grenade

News
Bomb disposal operative (photo is illustrative).
Bomb disposal operative (photo is illustrative). Source: Rescue Board
News

Workers relocating World War Two-era human remains in the Southwestern Estonian town of Vandra got a shock when one of the coffins being re-interred appeared to contain a hand grenade, Postimees reports.

One of the coffins being removed was apparently "booby trapped", Postimees reports on its English-language page, but, Deputy Mayor of Põhja-Pärnumaa Rural Municipality Marko Šorin (Center) said of the find that: "Luckily the one who booby trapped it was a bumbler,"  since the grenade did not contain a fuse.

Nonetheless, once spotted a bomb disposal team were called in to deal with the grenade, after the coffin itself had been winched up from its burial site while the workers took refuge behind a pile of earth.

Vandra, around 50km from Pärnu city, is also the site of re-interred remains taken from a mass grave as was fairly standard Soviet practice for dealing with its own dead, leave alone anyone else's, while the new site at least gives the dead a degree of respect in that the nearly 70 sets of remains have been laid to rest in cardboard containers.

The identities of two of the sets of remains were known, and in this case they were collected by relatives for reburial, Postimees reports.

The invasion of Ukraine by the Soviet Union's successor state, the Russian Federation, starting in February 2022 brought the matter of what to do with many of the war graves, memorials, statues and other edifices across Estonia which date back from that time but which in many cases glamorize the occupying power and its actions.

In the case of sites which contain human remains, the matter becomes one for the state, with projects generally overseen by the national war museum.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:46

State plans to boost military training area compensation to municipalities

14:31

Estonians use diminutives little, but creatively

14:03

Galleries: 'Hata' wins Estonian-Ukrainian family group home design project

13:14

SpaceX takes Estonian flag into orbit

12:32

Drone flights without permission near military zones a misdemeanor offense

11:49

Minister orders special audit over flash Nordica loss Updated

11:39

World War two-era soldier's coffin in Estonia 'booby-trapped' with grenade

10:59

Estonian state to tax deforestation for settlement or road construction

10:34

Estonian F3 driver Paul Aron to finish season second in drivers' table

09:51

Gas stations hike the price of fuel again

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.07

Estonia seeking mandate to deploy up to five EDF service members to Niger

31.07

Journalist detained after throwing eggs at Russia's embassy in Estonia

11:49

Minister orders special audit over flash Nordica loss Updated

31.07

Estonian researchers to study dangerous laughing gas released by peat soils

31.07

Estonia's inflation slows to 6.3 percent in July Updated

31.07

GDP flash estimate: Estonian economy to stay in recession

31.07

Flight traffic over Estonia down 30 percent since before pandemic

31.07

Analyst: Economic recovery will take longer than expected

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: