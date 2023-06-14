June 14, 1941 deportations commemorated across Estonia

News
Estonian blue-black-white.
Estonian blue-black-white. Source: Riigikogu Press Office
News

Wednesday is a flag day in Estonia, commemorating the 82nd anniversary of the June 1941 deportations by the Soviet Union.

June 14 is a national day of mourning and a flag day, meaning all state, public and local government buildings will fly the blue-black-white flag, to commemorate the over 10,000 of the deportations by the occupying Soviet authorities.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said: "Today, we are remembering all those who became victims of deportations and the communist regime in Estonia."

He also pointed out the poignancy of this year's commemoration, given that very similar atrocities are being committed in the present-day, in Ukraine.

"It was 82 years ago and several generations have grown up since then, but the memory of the deportations still stays with the people of Estonia even as the years pass. These grave crimes against humanity should not have occurred again. Unfortunately, they have a direct link with the present, as millions of Ukrainians are fighting for their lives and their loved ones. Russia's war in Ukraine has continued for more than a year now," Tsahkna continued, via a ministry press release.

"During this time, it has been factually established that numerous and grave crimes are being committed in areas under Russian control – extra-judicial killings, arrests, kidnapping, torture and rape on a mass scale. More than 19,000 children have been forcefully taken to Russia, more than 10,000 innocent people have been killed. It is the responsibility of Estonia and the international community to offer Ukraine every support until it has won the war and to make sure that no crime committed in Ukraine goes unpunished," the minister added.

Independent regional daily Lääne Elu reports that there will be a memorial prayer service at 11 a.m. at Haapsalu Cathedral, and wreath laying at the War of Independence and Hans Alver monuments, while at 7 p.m., a service will take place at the cross commemorating the deportees.

In Tartu, the victims of the June 1941 deportation will be commemorated at the Rukkilill monument at noon.

The City of Tartu asks local residents to hoist flags outside their homes also, in mourning mode (see below). This is not a mandatory requirement, but private citizens nationwide are invited to do so, and many indeed do.

Flags are to be raised no later than 8 a.m., and lowered at 10 p.m. on the Wednesday.

A black mourning ribbon of 50mm width and around 3,300mm length (or twice the length of the national flag) must be attached to the upper end of the flagpole on June 14, while the national flag itself must be hoisted in such a way that it is raised slowly to the flagpole's top, then lowered slowly to half-mast. When the flag is lowered at 10 p.m., this process is repeated, ie. it is raised to the top of the mast then slowly, fully lowered.

If flags of other nationalities are flying from adjacent flagpoles, these need not be lowered, but an Estonian flag at half-mast will be raised on the same flagpole, Tartu City Government reports.

While the June 1941 Soviet deportations of Estonians took place shortly before the start of Operation Barbarossa, Nazi Germany's invasion of the Soviet Union, their main aim was to remove opposition to the Soviet puppet government, rather than in anticipation of the invasion. An estimated 10,000-11,000 Estonians were deported to prison camps, prison colonies and other forced settlements, deep inside the Soviet Union, as a result of the June 14 deportation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Lääne Elu, Tartu City Government press office

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

11:41

Võrklaev: Constant obstruction is not normal

11:10

Statistics: Two in five Estonian adults wanted to study more last year

10:55

Minister: JEF crucial to Estonia's defense

10:45

1.5-hour commute to school raises concern for Chancellor of Justice

10:28

Historic moment as two cruise ships arrive at Saaremaa harbor at same time Updated

10:21

Soviet-era construction quality hampers national library refurbishment work

09:02

Heatwave prompts Tallinn Zoo to close rainforest pavilion temporarily

08:50

Party ratings: Eesti 200 support now below SDE, equal to Isamaa

08:41

Helicopter called in to tackle Ida-Viru County wildfire

08:11

Retired US general: Ukraine counter-offensive could be days away

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

13.06

Russia detains two Estonian PPA workers after accidental border crossing

12.06

Interior minister: Man who attacked gay pastor can be deported

13.06

Rail Baltica main-line construction starts this year in all Baltic states

12.06

Saaremaa excavations unearth Estonia's oldest artifacts

13.06

Minister: Estonia does not support EU platform work directive amendments

10:28

Historic moment as two cruise ships arrive at Saaremaa harbor at same time Updated

13.06

Fire risk means cigarette smoking, barbecues banned on Estonian public land

13.06

Half of students fail basic school mathematics exam in many schools

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: