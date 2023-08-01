Elmo Rent looking for new investors again

News
Elmo Rent.
Elmo Rent. Source: ERR
News

Estonian electric vehicle rental and remote-driving technology company Elmo Rent is on the hunt for new investors once more. The company promises an annual return of 17 percent.

In an email sent to potential investors, Elmo Rent is offering the chance to invest €2,500 or €4,500 at 17 percent annual rate of return. The average return offered by companies listed on the Nasdaq Baltic exchange is 4.8 percent.

The email reveals that the company is raising funds to satisfy peak season demand for its service. Investors should see their money returned based on sale of older vehicles or working assets from foreign investors, which Elmo Rent is also seeking.

Elmo Rent has raised over €6 million from investors over the last two years.

The company made a loss of more than €1.5 million in 2022 for double what was estimated. Elmo Rent gave as the reason its decision not to launch a taxi service. Instead, the firm worked on developing remote piloting technology and a new app for its rental service.

Elmo Rent's executive manager Enn Laansoo Jr. said that the company is looking for sums to showcase its technology in other countries, hire additional engineers and develop third-generation remote piloting technology.

Laansoo said that the new technology has sparked considerable interest. "We are working on entering three new markets where we can license our technology."

In late 2021, Elmo Rent planned to close 2023 with a profit of more than €590,000. The company's loan burden had grown to over €3 million by the end of 2022.

Elmo Rent has raised:

€2.6 million from growth capital funds between May 2022 and April 2023;

€1.4 million from the second public offering in January 2022;

€374,094 from Enterprise Estonia in December 2021;

€1.9 million from the IPO in June of 2021.

Elmo Rent shares can be traded on Nasdaq Baltic's First North alternative exchange where the company has issued over 2.4 million shares.

The company's June 2021 IPO put the share price at €5, while it has now come down to €1.74.

37 percent of Elmo Rent's shares are owned by Lühirent OÜ and 31 percent by Priit Haljak OÜ.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:28

Tallink ferry returns after hosting Scotland's Ukrainian refugees

18:10

Ukrainian artist Anna Ryazanova's work on display at Tartu Town Hall

17:42

Report: Estonian businesses have global potential in chip design, testing

17:30

Intsikurmu Festival starts on Friday

17:12

Hussar: I'm optimistic Riigikogu can resolve stalemate in-house

17:06

Gallery: Tartuff opening night draws 1,500 visitors

16:44

Tänak putting Rally Estonia disappointment behind him ahead of Finland race

16:17

Rainer Aavik: Five major trends impacting Estonian tourism

15:47

Siim Kallas: Car tax should be higher — €1,000 a year

15:13

Elmo Rent looking for new investors again

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11:49

Minister orders special audit over flash Nordica loss Updated

31.07

Journalist detained after throwing eggs at Russia's embassy in Estonia

25.07

Estonia seeking mandate to deploy up to five EDF service members to Niger

13:14

SpaceX takes Estonian flag into orbit

31.07

Estonian researchers to study dangerous laughing gas released by peat soils

31.07

Estonia's inflation slows to 6.3 percent in July Updated

31.07

GDP flash estimate: Estonian economy to stay in recession

08:03

Rainer Saks: Shoigu visit to North Korea a 'humiliation' for Moscow

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: