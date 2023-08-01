Intsikurmu Festival starts on Friday

From August 4 to 5 Põlva Forest Park hosts the Intsukurmu Forest and Atmosphere Festival. In addition to well-known local artists, Grammy-nominated American DJ Todd Terry will perform at the festival.

According to festival organizer Mihkel Kübara, this year's festival is all about meaningful music. "Intsikurmu is centered on music, which is the festival's root and crown," he said, "the forest park will be filled with a thoughtful music."

The Intsikurmu festival promotes an intelligent way of life with a program that caters to both melomaniacs and youngest attendees.

Grammy nominee Todd Terry will perform alongside Põhja Konn and Rein Rannap at this year's festival. Australian musician Crooked Colours will perform as well.

All party-goers will be invited to take part in a forest bonfire and there is a special program for youngsters: the Children's Forest. The festival also features a chess area and a gourmet cuisine from local cafés.

The Intsikurmu festival takes place on the first weekend of August 4 and 5 in Põlva.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!