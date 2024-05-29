Intsikurmu Festival cancelled this year

This year's Intsikurmu Festival, which was supposed to take place in July in Põlva County, has been canceled.

At the beginning of the year, festival organizers announced the future was open and in doubt.

In January, Silver Roostik, one of the festival's leaders, told ERR, "The future of the Festival has not been decided yet."

In February, tickets went on sale, along with new dates, and a promise to announce the lineup in March.

However, at the end of May, additional information about the festival had not yet been released.

Last year, Todd Cherry, Crooked Colours, Lonitseera, Põhja Konn, and Rein Rannap performed, alongside other artists.

