'Estonian Manors' concert series comes back for 25th time

The concert series "Estonian Manors" blends manor life, history and architectural legacy with music and forest scenes from the golden age of manors.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the "Estonian Manors" music series. The concerts will be conducted on August 12 and 13 in Padise and Kaagjärve manors this year. Tenor Mati Turi and the baroque ensemble Corelli Consort will perform on period instruments at the upcoming events. Jüri Kuuskemaa, an art historian, will discuss the history and architecture of the manors.

Arias, cantatas, and sonatas by Telemann, Handel, Corelli, Scarlatti, and other masters will be performed. The Corelli Consort, which celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, has been the series' main attraction from its beginning.

Since 1999, a total of 100 concerts have been held in different manors.

