Urmo Raus' exhibition 'Aqua vitae' opens in gallery of St John's Church

Urmo Raus' exhibition "Aqua vitae" opened on August 5 in the gallery of the St. John's Church (Jaani kirik) in Tallinn.

"Aqua vitae, the water of life, has many meanings, but one thing is certain: life is born in water." "Water is the mother of life," the artist says, explaining that his Aqua vitae is a water-themed exhibition. "A fluidity that makes you want to dream."

The Rüki Gallery hosted earlier a combined show of Andres Koorti and Urmo Raus in June.

The exhibition "Aqua vitae" is open in the gallery of St John's Church in Tallinn until September 5.

