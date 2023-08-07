Temperatures as high as 32 degrees forecast for Estonia on Monday

Hot weather in Tallinn.
Hot weather in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Monday's weather in Estonia will be particularly warm, with temperatures of up to 32C and winds, predominantly from the Southeast. A low pressure area on the move from the southern Baltic to southern Sweden, whose eastern edge has reached Estonia, has brought warm air with it.

Later in the day as the low itself reaches the westernmost extremities of Estonia, the more familiar conditions of heavy rain and thunder are expected, though the evening will remain noticeably warm nationwide.

After a mostly clear night, Monday morning has also dawned to clear skies and warm weather – with ambient temperatures up to 24C, tempered by southeasterlies of 3-8 m/s, in gusts up to 12 m/s.

Weather map in Estonia for the morning of Monday, August 7, 2023. Source: ERR

The day will get warmer still, with clear and dry weather and temperatures up to 32C inland. Again, the wind will take the edge of this, particularly in coastal areas, where the temperature will hover around the 24C-mark. Wind in gusts up to 17 m/s.

In the afternoon, clouds will start to gather more, however, and the Western littoral also southwestern Estonia can expect strong thunderstorms and strong winds, with a chance of hail, too.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Monday, August 7, 2023. Source: ERR

Southeasterlies of 3-11 m/s in gusts up to 25 m/s in those areas affected by storms.

Nonetheless it will remain warm in the evening, as high as 28C in places on the mainland, cooler (19-22C) on the islands.

Weather map for the evening of Monday, August 7, 2023. Source: ERR

These extremes will dissipate, however, in the coming days, and the more familiar wet conditions experienced this summer will return, to the end of the week.

While the winds will still be strong on Tuesday, they will die down after that, and air temperatures will peak at 24C.

Four-day weather forecast in Estonia, Tuesday, August 8 to Friday, August 11, 2023. Source: ERR

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera', weather forecaster Siret Tuula.

useful information

