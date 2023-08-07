Meteorologist: Record nighttime temperatures set in parts of Estonia Sunday

Taimi Paljak.
Taimi Paljak. Source: ERR
In some weather stations, including Jõhvi and Pärnu, last night was the hottest in history.

Sunday night, in some parts of Estonia at least, saw the hottest recorded nighttime temperatures of all time, meteorologist Taimi Paljak says.

While no nationwide night temperature was posted, some weather station in different parts of the country, including those in Jõhvi and in Pärnu, did indeed report all-time highs.

However, there was no overall heat record at night, it dates back to 2012, when the lowest temperature of the night was measured in Võru at nearly 25 degrees, forecaster Taimi Paljak told ERR

Paljak told ERR Monday that for the country as a whole, values fell just short of the current record, posted in 2012, when the mercury did not dip below 25C, and even then only in Võru.

Paljak said: "Temperatures of 23C were posted last night in Valga, which really is an all-time record for that location."

"Similarly, in Jõhvi, Väike-Maarja, Türi, Lääne-Nigula, Pärnu, Vilsandi and Ristna, temperatures were reached that had never before been recorded during nighttime hours," she went on.

"However, with the remainder of the weather stations, the previous temperatures have also been higher," she added.

Latvia posted an all-time record for the whole country Sunday night.

Paljak said this was because the current heatwave arrived with Estonia's southern neighbor just that little bit earlier.

"It managed to heat up more yesterday [in Latvia], yet didn't manage to cool down again at night," she added.

The night of Tuesday will not be hotter than yesterday, because in the late evening the coolness will approach Southern Estonia, the islands and slowly also Harju and Virumaa. 

Conversely, overnight Monday to Tuesday will not be as hot as last night, as cooler air gradually reaches Estonia's islands, the south of the country, and ultimately also the North Coast.

This cool air will be accompanied by intense thunderstorms, particularly over the islands, and in southwestern Estonia, and also in the southern part of Lääne County, as the great contrast between the warm air of Monday daytime – continuing to be warmed for as long as the sun is up – and this colder air makes itself known.

Paljak added that once the sun sets, which at this time of year takes place little after 9.30 p.m., the storms will reduce in intensity; up to that point there is even the possibility of tornado formation.

Latvia's meteorological center reports Sunday night's temperatures were the highest reported in the country, since records began.

The air temperature in Skulte, on the Gulf of Riga and to the North of the capital, did not drop below 25.6 degrees at night, surpassing by a degree-and-a-half Celsius the nighttime heat record set in Riga, in midsummer, 2021.

The Rescue Board (Päästeamet) on Monday issued a Level Three storm warning for Western Estonia.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel.

Source: ERR Radio News, interviewer Johannes Voltri.

Meteorologist: Record nighttime temperatures set in parts of Estonia Sunday

