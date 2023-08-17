Foreign minister claims no longer has stake in field hospital maker

News
Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).
Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200). Source: Raigo Pajula/Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said at the government press conference Thursday that he has signed a contract to sell his stake in field hospital maker MM Hospital and that everything should become clear in the coming days.

Tsahkna said that negotiations to sell his part of MM Hospital have been going on for a while and that the decision has now been made to sell.

"The decision has been signed and will be made public soon. You will hear more then. My ties to the defense industry in Estonia will be no more in a matter of a few days," the minister said.

Tsahkna added he is surprised his stake in the government contractor caused such a fierce debate.

Eesti Ekspress wrote a few weeks ago how Tsahkna does not perceive a conflict of interest in the fact that his former employer and current business partner, field hospital maker Semetron, for which MM Hospital is a subsidiary that handles its business activity, has made millions from diplomatic transactions between Estonia and foreign countries, while he has still promised to sell his stake.

Tsahkna's participation in the venture as Estonia's foreign minister was widely criticized. Eesti 200 leader Lauri Hussar told ERR last week that Tsahkna had told him he has distanced himself from the firm's management and has a passive interest.

During the time Tsahkna has been minister, MM Hospital has made €4.3 million. Estonia has a joint tender with Lithuania for another €150 million worth of field hospitals.

The majority shareholder of MM Hospital, through various ventures, is Estonian businessman Margus Linnamäe.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:59

Tallinn charity concert to raise funds for bomb shelters in eastern Ukraine

16:00

PPA: Huge rise in Russian citizens seeking protection in Estonia last year

15:45

Foreign minister claims no longer has stake in field hospital maker

15:44

Sudden, major spike in hay prices hits livestock farmers hard

15:08

Helir-Valdor Seeder: Reform would do well to end voting rights games

15:06

Speaker of Finnish Parliament makes official visit to Estonia on Thursday

14:29

Estonian MFA recommends avoiding crowds in Sweden

14:15

Gallery: Vanemuine Theater in Tartu kicks off 154th season

14:04

Famed Estonian conductor Paavo Järvi embarks on Germany, Austria tour

13:54

Kaupo Meiel: Memories of the land of great restaurant service

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11:21

Estonia to ask Latvia about Salacgriva Bridge

13.08

Gallery: The Weeknd brings high energy to Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

16.08

Weak Russian ruble encouraging cross-border trade in Estonia's border town

16.08

Major revamp of historic Patarei Sea Fortress is gaining momentum

15.08

Klasche, Poopuu: Hiding radical conservative ideas behind 'science'

15.08

Latvia sends extra forces to Belarus border, cancels vacations

16.08

No legal requirement yet for taxi drivers to have Estonian-language skills

16.08

Ministry: Russian citizens' right to vote in Estonia a threat to security

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: