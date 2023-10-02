Gallery: Young artists complete 100-meter graffiti wall in Tallinn

Young artists sprayed their designs on a wall as part of the Poordi Supergraafika project.
Open gallery
14 photos
On Saturday, young street artists finished decorating a 100-meter-long stretch of wall in Kesklinn as part of the Supergrafika 2023 graffiti project.

At the weekend the youngsters completed the remaining 38 meters.

The aim of the project is to give young artists the opportunity to try graffiti legally in public spaces to develop their skills. They were free to choose their own designs. 

Editor: Maiken Tiits, Helen Wright

