One person killed in Harju County rail incident
A person was killed in an incident on passenger rail line in Harju County on Tuesday, Postimees reports.
The incident happened at a stretch of rail line near Mustjõgi, Anija Rural Municipality, around 60km Southeast of Tallinn, rail carrier Elron reported, and led to a fatality.
As of Tuesday afternoon, rail traffic had resumed; services on the Tartu-Tallinn line were affected due to the tragedy, as were services southwards towards Valga, from nearby Aegviidu.
Replacement buses were laid on as far afield as Jõgeva.
Editor: Andrew Whyte
Source: Postimees