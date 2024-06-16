Driver killed in Türi Municipality train-vehicle crash, service impacted

On Sunday morning, a car that had entered the Looritsa railroad crossing in Türi Municipality, Järva County, was hit by an oncoming passenger train en route from Viljandi to Tallinn, killing the driver of the vehicle. Southwestbound rail traffic schedules may be affected throughout the day.

At around 9:15 a.m., a passenger vehicle entered the Looritsa railroad crossing just outside of Türi, where it was struck by the 8:34 a.m. train from Viljandi. The driver of the vehicle was killed in the collision.

Valdur Mõttus, field manager at the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) Central Estonian Police Station, said that according to preliminary information, the driver of a BMW started crossing the railroad crossing in the village of Lokuta at the same time as a passenger train was moving northbound toward Tallinn.

The driver of the passenger vehicle, a 20-year-old man, was severely injured in the collision and died at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle at the time.

At the time of the crash, there were 40 people on board the train, including the railroad engineer, none of whom were injured.

The railroad crossing in question had working signal lights, however it lacks a crossing gate.

Emergency services were summoned, and at around 10:10 a.m., Elron was cleared by police to transport the damaged train to Türi Railway Station, where passengers were able to transfer to the 10:45 a.m. Viljandi train to Tallinn.

The full details of the crash are under investigation.

According to passenger rail operator Elron, Sunday morning's crash may continue to impact rail traffic schedules and service throughout the day.

--

