Driver killed in Türi Municipality train-vehicle crash, service impacted

News
Elron passenger train. Photo is illustrative.
Elron passenger train. Photo is illustrative. Source: Elron
News

On Sunday morning, a car that had entered the Looritsa railroad crossing in Türi Municipality, Järva County, was hit by an oncoming passenger train en route from Viljandi to Tallinn, killing the driver of the vehicle. Southwestbound rail traffic schedules may be affected throughout the day.

At around 9:15 a.m., a passenger vehicle entered the Looritsa railroad crossing just outside of Türi, where it was struck by the 8:34 a.m. train from Viljandi. The driver of the vehicle was killed in the collision.

Valdur Mõttus, field manager at the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) Central Estonian Police Station, said that according to preliminary information, the driver of a BMW started crossing the railroad crossing in the village of Lokuta at the same time as a passenger train was moving northbound toward Tallinn.

The driver of the passenger vehicle, a 20-year-old man, was severely injured in the collision and died at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle at the time.

At the time of the crash, there were 40 people on board the train, including the railroad engineer, none of whom were injured.

The railroad crossing in question had working signal lights, however it lacks a crossing gate.

Emergency services were summoned, and at around 10:10 a.m., Elron was cleared by police to transport the damaged train to Türi Railway Station, where passengers were able to transfer to the 10:45 a.m. Viljandi train to Tallinn.

The full details of the crash are under investigation.

According to passenger rail operator Elron, Sunday morning's crash may continue to impact rail traffic schedules and service throughout the day.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Aili Vahtla

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:24

Driver killed in Türi Municipality train-vehicle crash, service impacted

12:27

Ex-EKRE politicians to establish new Estonian party

11:19

Estonian defense minister informed of €1.6B ammo shortage last year already

10:31

Photos: Estonia's Saaremaa home to biggest peony gardens in Northern Europe

15.06

Continued Estlink-2 outage one factor in high summer electricity prices

15.06

Jana Toom: Return to European Parliament came as a surprise

15.06

Lauri Hussar: Eesti 200 must make its internal communications more conducive

15.06

Estonia signs cooperation agreement with Huddersfield contemporary music festival

15.06

Minister Tsahkna in Finland: Estonia taking on CBSS presidency at decisive time

15.06

Enefit Power still experiencing issues with recycled tire chippings oil production

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10.06

Watch: Euro 2024 fixtures live on ERR's channels

15.06

Jana Toom: Return to European Parliament came as a surprise

14.06

EDF needs €1.6 billion to destroy enemy behind Estonian border

15.06

Continued Estlink-2 outage one factor in high summer electricity prices

15.06

Mihhail Kõlvart steps aside to let Jana Toom take Center's MEP seat

15.06

Court rejects Katrina Lehis fencing team inclusion appeal

13.06

Estonian population to shrink to 1.2 million by 2085

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo