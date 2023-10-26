Ida-Viru County councils want higher mining fees to compensate for lost shale income

News
VGK mine.
VGK mine. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin / ERR
News

Municipalities in Eastern Estonia want to increase mining fees to make up for lost income due to the demise of the oil shale industry.

Councils in Estonia's most easterly region are preparing for hard times and cutting their budgets. They believe a quick start to the new shale oil processing plant and raising extraction fees will help offset their losses.

Narva-Jõesuu will have to write off at least €300,000 in lost revenue this year, as the Auvere power plant, located on the city's territory, is still not operating at full capacity.

The council was also expecting approximately €1 million from the new processing plant, but this has been delayed.

"The oil shale sector has a very serious impact on the budget of the city of Narva-Jõesuu. As of today, there is no equivalent replacement. The oil processing plant, when it starts to operate at full capacity, will first of all bring us up to €1 million a year, but in addition, it will also bring the state up to €50 million in net profit a year. And everyone talks about a fair transition, but it is certainly not an equivalent replacement as it stands today," said city mayor Maksim Iljin.

Alutagus Council approved its additional budget today (October 26). This year, an optimistic forecast for shale oil mining did not turn into reality and the council will forgo €600,000 in fees. In the coming year, this will rise to €1.5 million.

"Mining volumes have decreased. We knew until now that [mining] volumes would not be reduced, as we were assured by the leaders of Eesti Energia here at the beginning of the year, and now next year's forecasts, which were eight million tonnes per year at the Estonia mine, have been reduced twice," said Alutaguse mayor Tauno Võhmar.

The municipality is also faced with the choice of what to cut.

"We'll have to, I don't know, mow less [grass] and shovel less snow, cut staff. The first thing is no investment. We have had the capacity to invest €3 or €4 million a year up to now, and then there will be zero investment in the future," said Võhmar.

The mayor said the easiest solution would be to raise the remaining fees. Then the municipality would not ask the state for help in difficult times.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:32

Entrepreneurs slow to apply for EU's Just Transition funding

20:23

Telia plans 95 percent coverage for 5G network by end of 2024

19:50

Slippery road warning issued across Estonia

19:40

Elering relying on insurance to cover damaged infrastructure, not EU Updated

19:28

Estonia releases first photo of damaged communications cable Updated

19:25

Estonian festival I Land Sound wins coveted environmental awareness award

19:12

Theaters crackdown on audiences' bad behavior

18:49

Müller: Current ECB interest rate levels high enough to tackle inflation

17:56

Kallas still not responded to former prime minister's criticism

17:25

Full 2023 program announced for Estonia's Black Nights Film Festival

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.10

Estonia's largest, unique lake system dries up under shale mining pressures

25.10

Photo: Chinese ship that crossed gas pipeline is missing anchor

19:28

Estonia releases first photo of damaged communications cable Updated

25.10

Tartu's Annelinn district captures imagination of Hollywood moviemakers

26.10

Despite criticism, Estonia to move forward with NY, SF consulate closures Updated

09:48

Estonian police patrol in Latvia apprehends over 100 illegal migrants

26.10

Estonia wants Russia to return Laidoner plaque from demolished memorial

26.10

Anti-misinfo site: Rakvere sausages pressed into Kremlin propaganda service

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: