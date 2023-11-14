Norstat poll: Isamaa most popular party

Isamaa is now Estonia's most popular political party, a new survey from Norstat and the Institute of Societal Studies (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) showed on Tuesday. Reform's support continued to fall.

Data from the last four weeks shows 24.1 percent of respondents supported Isamaa, 23.6 percent EKRE, and 18.1 percent Reform.

The top three were followed by Center (13 percent), the Social Democratic Party (SDE) (10.5 percent), and Eesti 200 (6.1 percent).

Isamaa's support rose by 1.7 percentage points, overtaking EKRE as the most popular party.

Reform's rating dropped by 0.9 percent. It was 24.4 percent at the start of October.

SDE saw a 0.6 percent rise, Eesti 200 stayed the same, and Center dropped 1.5 percentage points.

The survey shows 34.7 percent of respondents support the Reform/Eesti 200/SDE coalition and 60.7 percent support the opposition parties Isamaa, EKRE, and Center.

Of the non-parliamentary political parties, Parempoolsed is supported by 2.6 percent of respondents and the Estonian Greens by 1.2 percent.

The results reflect the survey period from October 16-November 10.

The above graph shows Isamaa's support is at a record high. Between 2019 and 2023, the party had no more than 12 percent support and for the majority of that time it was below 8 percent.

The party's support has risen rapidly after the formation of the Reform/Eesti 200/SDE coalition this spring which went on to introduce new taxes and cut child support.



