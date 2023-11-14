Norstat poll: Isamaa most popular party

News
Isamaa congress in Viljandi, November 2023.
Isamaa congress in Viljandi, November 2023. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Isamaa is now Estonia's most popular political party, a new survey from Norstat and the Institute of Societal Studies (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) showed on Tuesday. Reform's support continued to fall.

Data from the last four weeks shows 24.1 percent of respondents supported Isamaa, 23.6 percent EKRE, and 18.1 percent Reform.

The top three were followed by Center (13 percent), the Social Democratic Party (SDE) (10.5 percent), and Eesti 200 (6.1 percent).

Isamaa's support rose by 1.7 percentage points, overtaking EKRE as the most popular party.

Reform's rating dropped by 0.9 percent. It was 24.4 percent at the start of October.

SDE saw a 0.6 percent rise, Eesti 200 stayed the same, and Center dropped 1.5 percentage points.

The survey shows 34.7 percent of respondents support the Reform/Eesti 200/SDE coalition and 60.7 percent support the opposition parties Isamaa, EKRE, and Center.

Of the non-parliamentary political parties, Parempoolsed is supported by 2.6 percent of respondents and the Estonian Greens by 1.2 percent.

The results reflect the survey period from October 16-November 10.

The above graph shows Isamaa's support is at a record high. Between 2019 and 2023, the party had no more than 12 percent support and for the majority of that time it was below 8 percent.

The party's support has risen rapidly after the formation of the Reform/Eesti 200/SDE coalition this spring which went on to introduce new taxes and cut child support.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14.11

Norstat poll: Isamaa most popular party

14.11

Tallinn Airport to receive €14.5 million to keep fees low, new investments

14.11

Family doctor shortage reaches Tallinn

14.11

Rediscovering neglected female authors is difficult, they are 'in hiding'

14.11

Gallery: Two 500-tonne viaducts pushed into position in Tondi, Tallinn

14.11

Minister: Municipalities have key role in teachers' long-term salary plan

14.11

Helme on Kallas no-confidence motion: EKRE's plans are aimed elsewhere

14.11

Estonian scientists helping cattle farmers make 'super herds'

14.11

Joakim Helenius: Eesti 200 has been brought to a crisis created by Tsahkna

14.11

Tallinn hosts expo on future green technology for everyday life

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13.11

Domino's Pizza launching in Estonia

14.11

Estonian construction workers returning from Finland due to lack of work

12.11

Estonia increases wait between language proficiency exam retakes

13.11

Nordica negotiations start with all interested parties

14.11

Estonian flag flown upside down outside Tartu student dorm

13.11

Estonian defense minister: If the Baltics fall, Berlin will be next

13.11

Estonia signs up to international crypto-asset reporting framework

14.11

Isamaa initiates no confidence motion against Kaja Kallas

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: