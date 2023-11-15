EKRE to join Isamaa in Kallas no confidence motion

The opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has opted to join Isamaa in a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform), having initially demurred on the matter.

The decision was made by the party's board, and EKRE says it wants to have input into the motion's content, given it is the largest opposition party by seats.

EKRE MP Henn Põlluaas told ERR that: "Kaja Kallas cannot continue in office, and we will of course give our signatures to this motion of no confidence."

More than that, the party wishes to specify in its own words, in the text of the motion, the main criticisms of Kallas as prime minister.

Põlluaas said these constituted: "Some very, very different things, even pushing through gay marriage by force, and in so doing, dividing society."

Same-sex marriage was legalized in Estonia in mid-summer.

EKRE says that as the largest party by seats, it wishes to hand over the motion even if all three opposition parties are on board.

The motion was initiated by Isamaa yesterday, Tuesday, while the opposition Center Party has indicated that it is likely to sign up to the motion also.

Henn Põlluaas says that the drafting of the motion's text will take some time; it may be discussed next week, or the week commencing December 4, since the Riigikogu is not in session in the intervening week (ie. week starting November 27).

For a no confidence motion to be heard, it requires at least 21 signatures from sitting Riigikogu MPs, while it must obtain an overall majority at the 101-seat chamber to pass.

The opposition parties together have 41 seats.

As of Tuesday, party leader Martin Helme said EKRE were still considering whether to join Isamaa in presenting the motion; Helme said that a legislative bill tied to a motion of no confidence was "more favorable for the opposition," as this would be easier to attract the votes from coalition MPs needed for it to pass, but the above is a straight no fonfidence motion.

Helme said that the wording of the motion was key, as was consensus among the three opposition parties.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!