Bigbank bonds attract seven times more subscribers than anticipated

News
Bigbank.
Bigbank. Source: Bigbank private library
News

Bigbank's public issue of bonds, which ended on Friday, attracted seven times more subscribers than anticipated. The bank therefore increased the base size of its issue from €3 million as planned, to €5 million.

A total of 1,847 investors subscribed for Bigbank's subordinated bonds, at a total value of €21.6 million.

According to Martin Länts, chair of Bigbank's management board, the results show that investors have high levels of confidence in the bank's future plans.

"We are really pleased with the strong interest from retail investors, and that is why we gave preference to them in the sub-allocation. With the capital raised, Bigbank will be able to implement its business strategy even more effectively, while at the same time ensuring compliance with the capital requirements," said Länts.

In allocating the subordinated bonds, Bigbank's board of directors decided to aggregate all subscription orders made a single subscriber and to satisfy in full all subscriptions of up to €3,000 made by all investors.

Employees of companies belonging to the Bigbank Group were allocated 100 percent of their subscribed amount. The remaining investors were allocated 2.46 percent of their subscribed amount over and above €3,000.

The bonds will be transferred to investors' securities accounts on or around November 30, with their first day of trading on the stock exchange set for December 1.

Bigbank's public offer of subordinated bonds ran from November 14 — 24. This was the first part of Bigbank's new program of offering unsecured subordinated bonds, with the bank able to raise up to €30 million through the program as whole.

In the context of the offer, Bigbank offered up to 3,000 unsecured subordinated bonds with a nominal value of €1,000, a maturity date of November 30, 2033 and a fixed interest rate of eight percent per annum, payable quarterly. It also included the right to increase the size of the offer by 7,000 bonds to a total of 10,000 in the event of oversubscription.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:51

Court to decide fate of Metsküla School as compromise talks headed nowhere

14:20

Estonian skiing star Kelly Sildaru looking forward to return after injury

13:40

Expert: Russia cannot wage war of attrition indefinitely

13:12

City of Tallinn says clearing capital's sidewalks would cost around €26 million

12:24

Feature | Along the Latvia-Estonia border: The Valka-Valga express

11:57

Jaak Jõerüüt: Too much stability a threat for democracy

11:45

Bigbank bonds attract seven times more subscribers than anticipated

11:17

Estonian president: Support for Ukraine Black Sea grain transit essential

10:46

General: Ukraine war not a stalemate

10:12

Statistics: Construction volumes down 5 percent in Q3 2023

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.11

Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023 – Estonia comes second to last Updated

22.11

Snowstorm to cause driving difficulties, power outages likely

26.11

Minister: Health Insurance Fund should not have to cover children's medical expenses

25.11

Estonia does not want to amend EU treaties

25.11

Parallel worlds and mixed economies in 3rd millennium BC Estonia and Latvia

09:39

Tallinn planning €7 million insect-friendly green corridor

08:38

Any decision to go down nuclear energy route in Estonia binding for a century

26.11

Miljard Kilk work sells for record sum for a living Estonian artist

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: