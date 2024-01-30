X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Estonian FSA issues precept to Bigbank following onsite inspection

News
Bigbank.
Bigbank. Source: Bigbank private library
News

Bigbank was issued a precept by the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority (FSA) on Monday after an onsite inspection revealed that the bank's credit risk management and control wasn't in full compliance with legal requirements.

During the onsite inspection, the FSA assessed the general governance, compliance function, the management and control of IT risk, credit risk and liquidity risk, and the accuracy of reporting and system of suitability assessments of the bank's management bodies and key function holders, Bigbank said in a market notice published Monday evening.

Based on the FSA's assessment, the credit risk management and control of Bigbank AS, which is headquartered in Tallinn, did not fully comply with the requirements set out in applicable legislation.

"Bigbank takes all applicable and current regulatory requirements with the utmost seriousness," said Mart Veskimägi, member of the board and head of risk management at the bank. "To date, we have already eliminated several deficiencies, enhanced internal processes and updated internal regulations. We have an action in place, which has been coordinated with the FSA, to address and rectify all identified shortcomings."

According to the FSA's own press release, several of Bigbank's internal regulations did not comply with requirements, nor did the bank always follow existing internal regulations. The precept only addressed the shortcomings identified in credit risk management and control, however, where shortcomings were identified in the methodology used for the calculation of discounts, among other things.

By law, the FSA has the right to publish on its website the contents of precepts issued to creditors, including the type and scope of any rule breaches, the details of the individual responsible for the breach as well as information regarding challenges to or repeals of its decisions. Precepts may be appealed at Tallinn Administrative Court within 30 days of notification of the administrative decision.

Bigbank AS is an Estonian capital-based bank specializing in loans and deposits for private and business customers. In addition to operations in Estonia, the bank also has branches in Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania and Bulgaria, and offers its products on a cross-border basis in Austria, Germany and the Netherlands as well.

Bigbank's total assets exceed €2 billion.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:13

Government reaches agreement on €5.7 million for teachers' pay rise

14:31

Reform Party has started updating its 20-year-old policy platform

14:04

Finance minister: Decisions should remain within the current budget strategy framework

13:56

Man sentenced to two years for 19th century book theft from Tartu library

13:20

Eesti Energia to install large-scale storage device by early 2025

12:45

Defense ministry official: Russia not given up on goal of destroying Ukraine

12:45

Tibetan government-in-exile works to preserve Tibetan identity

12:12

Võrklaev: Education minister could have found money for teachers last week

11:53

Estonian FSA issues precept to Bigbank following onsite inspection

11:20

Construction stalls on FCI Levadia's football hall

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

27.01

Experts: Drone strikes in Russia highlight quality of Ukrainian intelligence

29.01

Leaked correspondence sheds light on links between Latvian MEP and FSB

29.01

Jüri Ratas leaves Center Party to join Isamaa Updated

29.01

Oleg Ossinovski's former company hauled €777M of iron ore out of Russia

29.01

Measles cases on rise in Europe, low vaccination rate puts Estonia at risk

29.01

Over 50 same-sex couples register to marry in January

29.01

MEP: Zhdanok case casts shadow over topics I deal with

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: