Ministry requests €3.5 million for upgrading technology

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications is also located in the so-called super ministry.
The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications is also located in the so-called super ministry. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications (MKM) is requesting more than €3.5 million from the government's reserve to replace outdated technology.

The Minister of Economy and Information Technology Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200) submitted the request for investments and management costs.

Approximately €500,000 is needed as an investment to update video conference technology for internal use.

Around €3 million has been requested as management costs. €600,000 is needed to ensure connections between secure data centers; €300,000 to renew network equipment reaching the end of its usage period; €950,000 to get rid of the technological debt of institutions' network solutions; €900,000 for upgrading videoconferencing equipment in meeting rooms and replacing outdated technology; and €372,689 to organize the Tallinn Digital Summit conference.

The Ministry of Finance will process the submitted application. 

Tanel Ross, head of the financial department of the state budget department, told ERR ministries can apply for additional money for government-approved activities.

"Earmarked funds are funds included in the government's reserve, of which the exact amount or the breakdown by government department for the financial year could not be foreseen at the time of the decision," he added.

The money requested by MKM would come from the ICT unallocated funds line. 

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

