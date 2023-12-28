Price of sugar on supermarket shelves in Estonia has been falling

Most of Estonia's major supermarket chains have reported falling prices for cane sugar, specifically relating to one-kilogram packs of refined sugar. These now cost a few cents less than they did a year ago.

Competition and a fall in the global price of cane sugar are the causes, retail spokespersons say.

Selver

Mariann Järvela, communications manager at Estonian supermarket chain Selver, said that the staple has been falling in price in recent months.

"Manufacturers have informed us of a drop in input prices," Järvela told ERR, adding that from today, Thursday, Diamant brand sugar will cost 9 percent less than it had done.

Once a new batch of stocks from competitor DanSukker arrives, this brand of sugar will also be cheaper on the shelves, Järvela said.

Coop

Estonian store Coop Eesti Keskühistu has reported a more than 20-percent fall in the price of cane sugar since the first half of 2023.

Coop spokesperson Martin Miido told ERR that: "The cheapest one-kilogram pack of sugar costs €1.19 with us.

"Sugar is a stock market-listed commodity, so importers shape their prices in accordance with world market levels, and thus the final price of these products on our shelves also hinges on that," Miido went on.

Prisma

Meanwhile at Finnish-owned chain Prisma, DanSukker-branded sugar had fallen from €1.19 per kg in early October, to €1.14 at present, spokesperson Malle Luhter said, citing price competition on the market as the main factor.

Rimi

In outlets run by Latvian-based, ultimately Swedish-owned supermarket Rimi, one kilogram of white sugar can be had for €1.14, compared with €1.19 a year ago, Marilin Jürisson, Rimi Estonia's purchasing manager, told ERR.

"The price of sugar had started to fall already at the end of summer, and it has remained at its current level since November," she said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!