Food prices influenced the most October's CPI on-year rise of 4.9 percent

Shopper at a Lidl supermarket in Tallinn.
Shopper at a Lidl supermarket in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 4.9 percent on year to October, state agency Statistics Estonia says.

Goods were 3.7 percent costlier; services 7.0 percent more expensive, in October, compared with October 2022.

Between September and October this year, the CPI fell by 0.4 percent, Statistics Estonia adds.

Viktoria Trasanov, team lead at Statistics Estonia, said that on year, the CPI was influenced the most by inflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages, which accounted for nearly a third of the total rise.

Compared with October 2022 flour, cereals and cereal products were 10.1 percent costlier on-year, while sugar, confectionery and preserves were 9.8 percent more expensive; meat and meat products were 9.5 percent costlier, over the same time-frame.

Of commodities to have fallen in price, diesel was nearly 12 percent cheaper in October 2023 than in October 2022. Gasoline well in price by 5.4 percent over the same period.

Fresh vegetables were 10.1 percent cheaper in October this year, compared with the same month in 2022.

In October 2022, the part compensation for energy price rises put in place by the government and pertaining to electricity, gas, and district heating came into force; the CPI fell by 1.1 percent over the course of that month.

No such significant drop was seen in October this year, however, while the change in CPI went up from a rise of 4.2 percent on year to September 2023, to 4.9 percent in October this year, as noted.

CPI Source: Statistics Estonia
Changes in CPI. Source: Statistics Estonia

More detailed information from Statistics Estonia is available here, here and here.

Statistics Estonia compiled the above data on behalf of the Ministry of Finance.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

