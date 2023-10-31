Estonia's inflation rate rises to 5 percent in October

News
Contactless card payment.
Contactless card payment. Source: Lasteekraan
News

Estonia's annual inflation rose to 5 percent in October, a flash estimate from the EU's statistics agency Eurostat showed on Tuesday.

In September, Estonia's inflation was 3.9 percent. A year ago, the figure was 22.5 percent.

Eurostat put the Eurozone's figure at 2.9 percent in October compared to 4.3 percent in September.

The main factors behind euro area inflation, were food, alcohol & tobacco (7.5 percent, compared with 8.8 percent in September), followed by services (4.6 percent, compared with 4.7 percent in September), non-energy industrial goods (3.5 percent, compared with 4.1percent in September) and energy (-11.1 percent, compared with -4.6 percent in September).

Belgium and the Netherlands had the lowest rates in October, while Slovakia (7.8 percent), Croatia (6.7 percent), and Slovenia (6.6 percent).

--

Editor: Helen Wright

