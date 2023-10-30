Estonia's third-quarter GDP down 2.5 percent
Based on a preliminary assessment by Statistics Estonia, the gross domestic product (GDP) of Estonia experienced a decline of 2.5 percent during the third quarter of 2022, when compared to the corresponding period in 2022.
The first and second quarters of the year witnessed annual GDP contractions of 2.9 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.
The statistics office plans to make public precise gross domestic product (GDP) figures for the third quarter on November 30.
--
Editor: Kristina Kersa