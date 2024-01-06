Winter conditions prove perfect for dog sledding in Estonia

For true winter enthusiasts, the winter fun in Estonia doesn't stop. The snow this winter has also created ideal conditions for dog sledding.

Ferdinand, the young man driving the eight-headed dog sled, is still learning the ropes. Usually he only drives his younger siblings around. This week however, he was joined by a reporter from ETV show "Aktuaalne kaamera" and appeared to be in his element.

Frdinand's father owns Neumann Huskies, a company that has been offering sled dog rides for the last seven winter seasons in the southern Estonian town of Rõuge, Võru County.

"It's nice here in the sense that you have everything: fields and forest, climbs and descents, just as you would expect from the South-Estonian landscape. It's an exciting trail," said Johanna Laak, owner of Neumann Husky.

However, the years are not always the same. According to Laak, there have been times when the company has had to take a trip to North Norway to train the dogs and enjoy the winter weather their

This year, however, the winter will be perfect in Estonia. "What makes this winter special is that there are quite big temperature swings. Whereas a week ago we were at plus four here, now it's between -25 and -30 C. The human body, and the dogs, inevitably need a bit of time to get used to the temperature. If you really look at the basics, it's regularly cold and that's perfectly okay and nice, but with fluctuations like this.... I encourage people to get outdoors, put on warm clothes and actually move around too, then it's not cold, that's very nice. Come outdoors, come sledding or skiing, it's really nice here in Haanjamaa," Laak said.

Sled dogs in Estonia. Source: Mirjam Mõttus/ERR

--

