Cold weather in Estonia continues through weekend, milder from Monday

The weekend's weather in Estonia remains cold, but temperatures are gradually rising as a low pressure area arrives. This will bring with it more snow, cloud and continued easterlies, but from Tuesday next week, daytime temperatures may climb above zero at times.

Thursday night was almost as cold as the previous night had been, with temperatures down to -26 degrees Celsius, and easterlies in gusts up to 20 meters per second in coastal areas.

There was more snowfall than earlier, in the South and West.

Weather map for the morning of Friday, January 5, 2024. Source: ERR

The morning will dawn cloudy, meaning the clear skies of recent days are gone. This does herald milder conditions in a few days, however. The snowfall will have spread to cover much of the country through the morning, while the easterlies, of 5-15 meters per second in gusts up to 20 meters per second. Temperatures will be -24 to -22 degrees in the Northeast, -19 to -17 elsewhere on the mainland, including Tallinn. Over the islands, the ambient temperature in the morning will be -16 to -14 degrees.

Daytime weather map, Friday, January 5, 2024. Source: ERR

The day remains cloudy and snowy, with slightly milder temperatures – still as low as -21 degrees in Ida-Viru County, however. -19 degrees in the Southeast, -17 in Pärnu, -15 in Tallinn and as mild as -8 on Saaremaa. Winds will have died down somewhat by that time too.

While the weekend remains cold, Sunday will see less snow, and average temperatures continue to rise. Whereas daytime averages on Saturday are forecast at -19 degrees (-23 at night), this steadily rises to -14 (-21 at night), jumping up to -15 on Monday and around zero Tuesday, during the day.

Four-day weather outlook, Saturday, January 6 to Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Source: ERR

Wind and slippery conditions must be taken into account on the roads.

Saturday will start with a bit of cold and snow, overnight temperatures can be as low as 30 degrees, and the wind will weaken.

Sunday will bring significant rain and both night and day it will be a little warmer.

Monday will bring some snow and daytime temperatures will range from -2 to -8.

