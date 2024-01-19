X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Rectors reject idea to pay teachers' salaries from university funding

News
University of Tartu.
University of Tartu. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Rectors at Estonia's public universities condemned a suggestion to redirect money earmarked for higher education to raise teachers' salaries calling it "unacceptable".

On Thursday, the government failed to reach an agreement about funding an additional €10 million to raise teachers' salaries.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said the money must come from the Ministry of Education and Research's own budget and nowhere else. Minister of Education Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) said this will mean cuts to the higher education budget.

University of Tartu Rector Toomas Asser said cutting funding for higher education and research is illogical as they have already been underfunded for a long time.

Tiit Land, rector of Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), told ERR: "Strange ideas from the government. Cutting money for higher education and research would take us back to years ago, when we demanded extra funding for universities."

Estonian Academy of Arts Rector Mart Kalm said the government should not withdraw from agreements it has already made.

Universities have been fighting for years to get higher education funding set at 1 percent of GDP.

This is not the first time Reform has signaled funds for higher education could be cut to save money. The idea was raised in September during budget negotiations. Eesti 200 blocked the idea, and some SDE members were also critical.

The higher education budget was set at €232.3 million for 2024, and increase of 15 percent on the year before. This totals 1 percent of GDP.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaur Rasmus Tammelaan, Helen Wright

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:12

Ossinovski: Going nuclear entails high risks & the plant isn't strictly needed

18:25

Drum and bass duo Sigma to unveil new album at Tartu 2024 opening ceremony

17:50

Rectors reject idea to pay teachers' salaries from university funding

17:49

Over 3,300 municipal school employees in Tallinn to strike

17:05

Estonia to build 600 bunkers along Russian border

16:49

Estonia signs open letter calling for Serbian elections investigation

16:20

Tänak aiming for podium finish in Monte Carlo

15:44

'Snow castle' designed by children opens in Tallinn

15:10

EDF Colonel: Russian troops making progress when avoiding direct attacks

14:51

Estonian businessman: Threat of war isn't why foreign investors are leaving

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.01

Estonia forcing Russian head of church to leave the country by February 6

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

18.01

Estonia to return gold treasure seized on the border to Ukraine

08:32

Think tank: Putin tough talk on Estonia groundwork for 'future escalation'

16.01

ISS suspects University of Tartu professor of action against Estonia

16.01

Estonia sees first year without Russian airspace violations since 2014

18.01

NATO to hold largest drills since Cold War with 90,000 troops

18.01

Tallinn announces plans for Liivalaia, Pelguranna tram lines Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: