X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Close to 9,500 teachers at 330 schools on strike in Estonia from Monday

News
An empty classroom in Estonia.
An empty classroom in Estonia. Source: Priit Mürk, Ken Mürk, Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

A total of 9,471 teachers across 330 schools in Estonia are taking part in a nationwide strike on Monday, the main teaching union told ERR.

The strike involves teachers at general education schools.

The Estonian Education Personnel Union (EHL) says the number of strikers is to nearly double to 18,000 once teachers at kindergartens and vocational schools join a solidarity strike, from Wednesday.

The EHL says that the breakdown of striker numbers are as follows:

In general education schools, 169 strikes have been declared involving 2,581 people out on strike.

Among younger learner educators, there will be 283 solidarity strikes, involving 5,566 people.

A total of 37 solidarity strikes among vocational schools and hobby schools are set to take place in support of the general education strike, totaling 558 strikers.

Overall, 819 strikes, both open-ended in terms of time-frame (ie. the general education teachers) and for a fixed term (involving mainly kindergarten and vocational school teachers), are due to take place, with 18,176 people due to go out on strike.

By region, the most populous area, Harju County, which includes Tallinn, will see 8,821 people on strike across all categories.

In Tallinn alone, 57 general education schools run by local government are taking part in the strike from Monday, with 2,917 teachers involved. In addition, 460 staff at general education schools are taking part in the support strike.

Only one school in the capital, Tallinna Kadaka Põhikool, a special needs facility, is not taking part in the strike.

A three-day solidarity strike involving kindergarten and vocational schools staff is due to take place from Wednesday to Friday. This will involve 2,058 staff from 106 kindergartens, plus 114 staff from four hobby schools; additionally, staff at the Kopli ametikool vocational school in North Tallinn are set to strike for two days, January 24-25.

The general education teachers' strike is open-ended in terms of time-frame, as things stand.

Tartu County is the region with the second-highest number of declared strikers, at 2,523, and Pärnu County is in third place, with 1,016 going out on strike.

A demonstration in support of teachers is due to take place on Toompea, seat of the Riigikogu, in Tallinn, at 10 a.m. Monday. Another demonstration is also due to take place in Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats) in Tartu, on Wednesday, starting at 12 noon.

The EHL has set as a baseline minimum a demand of €1,835 per month gross as a minimum wage for teachers, a sum which would entail a wage hike for many.

This hike would cost the state purse around €10 million, it is estimated.

Over the longer term, the EHL and education staff want a longer-term collective agreement which would ensure a nationwide average wage for teachers at a level 120 percent of that of the national average, by 2027.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Urmet Kook

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:28

Statistics: Producer price index of industrial output down over 4 percent in December

11:07

Transport Administration issues difficult driving conditions warning Monday

10:49

Former minister: Investments need to be aimed at teachers, not buildings

10:31

Photos: Teachers protest in Estonian capital as nationwide strike begins

10:16

Kristina Kallas: Finance minister proposed taking teacher wage hike funding from my ministry

09:21

Teachers' union chief: Increasing signs that strike may be longer

08:21

Close to 9,500 teachers at 330 schools on strike in Estonia from Monday

07:53

SDE leader: Ministry bonuses could be utilized to fund teacher wage hikes

07:34

Monday brings high winds, rain and sleet to Estonia

21.01

Former ISS chief: Hundreds in Russia engaged in intelligence efforts against Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.01

Estonia to build 600 bunkers along Russian border

21.01

Former ISS chief: Hundreds in Russia engaged in intelligence efforts against Estonia

18.01

Estonia to return gold treasure seized on the border to Ukraine

21.01

Bunkers development to require enough material to build five blocks of flats

21.01

Hunters worried about falling moose numbers in Estonia

20.01

U.S. general: We tell the Iraqi government their bases are being attacked

19.01

Think tank: Putin tough talk on Estonia groundwork for 'future escalation'

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: