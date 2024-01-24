X

Latvian minister: Constructing Baltic Defense Line could take a decade

News
Latvian-Russian border. Source: Läti televisioon/Anna Ūdre
News

Latvian Minister of Defense Andris Spruds said construction of Latvia's stretch of the Baltic Defense Line could take a decade, public broadcaster LSM reported on Wednesday.

The cost of the defense line has not been fully calculated and the government is still deciding how it fits with other priorities, LSM wrote.

The agreement made by Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania does not stipulate that all countries will start or conclude construction at the same time.

"We are talking about significant sums. The plan is several years ahead, where activities are specifically divided on how we implement the plan. Overall, we are talking about the next decade of construction and strengthening," Spruds told news agency LETA.

Last week the Baltic states agreed to strengthen their borders with Russia and Belarus by creating a Baltic Defense Line.

Estonia will build, amongst other things, 600 bunkers in its border region.

Editor: Helen Wright

