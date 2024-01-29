X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Estonia links Spring Storm 2024 with NATO's large-scale exercise

News
Spring Storm 2021.
Spring Storm 2021. Source: mil.ee
News

Estonia's biggest military exercise Spring Storm (Kevadtorm) 2024 will take place within the framework of the large-scale NATO exercise Steadfast Defender, during which the allies will practice the transfer of troops from North America to Europe.

Steadfast Defender will include 90,000 personnel from across the alliance and is the largest NATO exercise since the end of the Cold War.

"For Estonia, conducting Operation Kevadtorm in the framework of Steadfast Defender means that we can practice Estonia's defense plans as part of a regional defense effort, taking into account simultaneous exercises, allied presence, and movements, operations in different domains," Defense Forces media adviser Siim Praats told ERR on Monday.

"The first part of the Steadfast Defender exercise series began with the deployment of U.S. and Canadian units from late January to mid-March and focuses on the defense of allied maritime assets in both the Atlantic and the Arctic. The second part of the exercise series will focus on the cooperation of units deployed to Europe to practice the execution of tasks with forces from different countries," he said.

"For Estonia, Steadfast Defender's participation is primarily related to the exercise Spring Storm and also to the exercise Swift Response, which has been partly conducted in Estonia in recent years," said Praats.

Swift Response is a troop screening exercise that will see airborne units from the UK arrive in Estonia.

The U.S., UK, France, Canada, Latvia, Denmark, and Poland will take part in this year's Spring Storm.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:30

Before the play, theatergoers hear petition urging government to keep its promises

20:55

MEP: Zdanoka case casts shadow over topics I deal with

20:42

Oleg Ossinovski's former company hauled €777M of iron ore out of Russia

20:25

Estonia links Spring Storm 2024 with NATO's large-scale exercise

20:17

Fewer teachers continue with strike on Monday

19:55

Nature conservation dogs helping to find endangered species

19:20

Estonian scientists help local producers to create new plant-based foods

18:58

Two companies control wholesale market following pharmaceutical reform

18:29

Experts: Ust-Luga Port attack had psychological impact on Russia

17:48

Measles cases on rise in Europe, low vaccination rate puts Estonia at risk

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

27.01

Experts: Drone strikes in Russia highlight quality of Ukrainian intelligence

11:23

Leaked correspondence sheds light on links between Latvian MEP and FSB

28.01

Bank of Estonia revises assessment of mortgage applicant borrowing capacity

14:00

Jüri Ratas leaves Center Party to join Isamaa Updated

28.01

Milrem Robotics signs Estonian defense industry's biggest deal yet with UAE

28.01

Estlink 2 fault on Estonian end of undersea power link with Finland

28.01

Local Russian Orthodox church head contests expulsion from Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: