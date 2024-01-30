X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Statistics: Retail trade enterprises turnover fell by 8 percent last year

News
A supermarket in Estonia.
A supermarket in Estonia. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Retail turnover fell by by 8 percent on year to 2023 at constant prices, to a total of €10.5 billion, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

Commenting on the results, Statistics Estonia analyst Johanna Linda Pihlak said: "The largest decline – of 11 percent – was seen in the turnover of stores selling manufactured goods."

"The turnover of enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel decreased by 5 percent and the turnover of grocery stores by 4 percent," Pihlak added.

In short, in 2023, turnover fell in grocery stores, in stores selling manufactured goods as well as in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel.

This down trend in retail trade turnover also continued in the last month of 2023, in other words comparing December 2022 alone with December 2023.

Thus in December 2023, the turnover of retail trade enterprises stood at €967 million, a fall of 5 percent on December 2022.

Between November and December 2023, the turnover of retail trade enterprises grew by 11 percent, which would be expected given the arrival of Christmas and the end-of-year sales.

Turnover volume index of retail trade. Source: Statistics Estonia

Retail turnover changes on year to 2023 quick facts (Source: Statistics Estonia)

Turnover at stores selling manufactured goods fell by 7 percent between December 2022 compared with December 2023.

Turnover fell most (by 14 percent), in "other specialized stores," predominantly selling computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, and other items.

A higher-than-average fall was also posted in the turnover of stores selling second-hand goods and non-store retail sale, ie. stalls and markets, at 13 percent, and stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear (down 8 percent).

Additionally, the turnover of enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel fell by 10 percent in December 2023, compared with December 2022.

Turnover of grocery stores remained at the same level in December 2023 as it had been in December 2022.

Statistics Estonia compiles the above data on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, based on the VAT declaration data from the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (EMTA).

More detailed information is available on the Statistics Estonia website here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:43

Poll: Mart Võrklaev least trusted Estonian government minister

10:20

Estonian education minister makes new offer to try to end teachers' strike

09:46

Statistics: Retail trade enterprises turnover fell by 8 percent last year

09:17

Chancellor of justice concurs with president over law's unconstitutionality

08:28

Keit Pentus-Rosimannus: The EU transport sector's green plan has so far failed

08:13

Kadri Simson: I will not be running in the European Parliament elections

07:05

Bank of Estonia: Bank profits will decline due to rising interest costs

29.01

Before the play, theatergoers hear petition urging government to keep its promises

29.01

MEP: Zhdanok case casts shadow over topics I deal with

29.01

Oleg Ossinovski's former company hauled €777M of iron ore out of Russia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

27.01

Experts: Drone strikes in Russia highlight quality of Ukrainian intelligence

29.01

Leaked correspondence sheds light on links between Latvian MEP and FSB

29.01

Jüri Ratas leaves Center Party to join Isamaa Updated

28.01

Estlink 2 fault on Estonian end of undersea power link with Finland

29.01

Oleg Ossinovski's former company hauled €777M of iron ore out of Russia

28.01

Milrem Robotics signs Estonian defense industry's biggest deal yet with UAE

29.01

Measles cases on rise in Europe, low vaccination rate puts Estonia at risk

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: