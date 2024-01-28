Fitch affirms Estonia's A+ credit rating with stable outlook

Estonia's A+ ratings reflect strong governance standards and institutions underpinned by EU and euro area membership, low – albeit rising – public debt and a net external creditor position, Fitch said in its report.

These are balanced by slightly lower income per capita relative to peers as well as the economy's small size, which exposes it to shocks, it added.

Estonia's economy has contracted for seven consecutive quarters in real terms, and is expected to continue declining in 2024 as well, "making Estonia the only Fitch-rated sovereign to post three consecutive years of negative growth over 2022-2024," it noted.

"This reflects a series of shocks to consumption, investment and net trade stemming from sanctions against Russia and Belarus, weakness of the Nordic construction and real estate sectors, appreciation of the euro against the Norwegian and Swedish currencies and the earlier distortion to domestic consumption from pillar two pension withdrawals," Fitch detailed. "Reported real GDP numbers may be understated due to a potential overestimation of GDP deflators."

While near-term prospects are weak, Estonia's economy is expected to start seeing a gradual recovery in the second half of this year before gaining traction in 2025, when the credit rating agency forecasts real GDP growth of 3.1 percent.

Growth in real wages and recovering sentiment should support private consumption, it continued, while funding costs and the economic recovery should lift investment, and the revival in export markets will support net trade.

"In Fitch's view, it is still too early to disentangle cyclical and structural effects on potential growth, but we believe risks to medium-term growth are mostly tilted to the downside," it noted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!