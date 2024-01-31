X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Flash estimate: Estonia's GDP fell by 3 percent in final quarter of 2023

News
SEB building in Tallinn.
SEB building in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Based on a flash estimate from state agency Statistics Estonia, gross domestic product (GDP) in Estonia fell by around 3 percent on year to the fourth quarter of 2023 (Q4 2023).

Robert Müürsepp, who heads the national economy team at Statistics Estonia, said however that the current recession has slowed down a bit, compared with previous quarters, with little change seen between Q3 and Q4 2023.

Müürsepp commented: "Compared with Q3 2023, GDP adjusted for seasonality and number of working days remained at the same level."

On year, GDP fell by 3.9 percent in Q3 2023, a higher figure than that posted for the first half of that year, Statistics Estonia reports.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:10

EPL prime minister survey: Support for Kaja Kallas at record low

08:50

Flash estimate: Estonia's GDP fell by 3 percent in final quarter of 2023

08:29

Party ratings: SDE sees continuing rise in support

08:16

HIMARS, MLRS and other allied heavy equipment to parade on independence day

07:57

Jüri Ratas: I have no interest in running in the European elections

30.01

Municipalities not rushing to replace biogas buses

30.01

Analyst: People are extremely worried about their finances

30.01

'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' wins international documentary prize in Biarritz

30.01

Eesti 200, SDE not hasty taking stance on Oleg Ossinovski party donations

30.01

People's sense of security in Estonia remains high, survey finds

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

27.01

Experts: Drone strikes in Russia highlight quality of Ukrainian intelligence

30.01

Union ends teachers' strike Updated

30.01

Government reaches agreement on €5.7 million for teachers' pay rise

29.01

Oleg Ossinovski's former company hauled €777M of iron ore out of Russia

30.01

Estonia up two places in latest Corruption Perceptions Index

30.01

Estonian education minister makes new offer to try to end teachers' strike

30.01

Kaja Kallas: No matter what I do, it's wrong

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: