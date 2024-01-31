Flash estimate: Estonia's GDP fell by 3 percent in final quarter of 2023

Based on a flash estimate from state agency Statistics Estonia, gross domestic product (GDP) in Estonia fell by around 3 percent on year to the fourth quarter of 2023 (Q4 2023).

Robert Müürsepp, who heads the national economy team at Statistics Estonia, said however that the current recession has slowed down a bit, compared with previous quarters, with little change seen between Q3 and Q4 2023.

Müürsepp commented: "Compared with Q3 2023, GDP adjusted for seasonality and number of working days remained at the same level."

On year, GDP fell by 3.9 percent in Q3 2023, a higher figure than that posted for the first half of that year, Statistics Estonia reports.

