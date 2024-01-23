X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Kaljulaid at Davos: Even a small part of GDP helps Ukraine

News
President Kersti Kaljulaid.
President Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: R2
News

Even a small percentage of a country's GDP can help Ukraine achieve big things, Former President Kersti Kaljulaid (2016-2021) told experts at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland last week. She said helping Ukraine was the most important point to get across.

"Looking at the numbers, the billions seem high, but the Estonian Ministry of Defense has done a good analysis – the combined GDP of all the Ramstein countries is €47 trillion. Consequently, we are talking about tens of percentages, or 0.2 percent over two years," Kaljulaid told "R2 Päev " explaining the amount of money countries need to allocate.

"A big part of my job was to tell as many people as possible that, while a billion sounds like a big number, let's look at the size of our own GDPs. Who has won a war before spending less than 0.5 percent of their GDP? If we were to spend even 0.5 percent of GDP, Russia would already be in a very difficult situation, and this war would have to end," she said.

The former president said Estonia's argument reached countries participating in the forum.

"The funniest part was when economist Nouriel Roubini said that we have done everything to support Ukraine, but the result is still a draw, so now we have to negotiate. When we started to look at the macro picture, he was surprised that the GDP needed was so low. It's through these moments of surprise that we manage to convince people," Kaljulaid said.

The majority of participants were not on the side of peace talks, she said, but those in favor were connected primarily to the U.S. European leaders, seeing U.S. insecurity, understand a lot must be done to support Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and Ukrainian Deputy Chief of Military Intelligence Vadym Skibitsky also took part in the forum trying to convince the world to support its cause.

Kaljulaid said hopefully the message will help to change people's minds.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Helen Wright

Source: "R2 Day", interviewed by Katrin Aarma

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:20

ERR in Ukraine: Russian attack on Kharkiv destroys homes

21:54

MP: Very surprising if Boris Nadezhdin allowed to run in Russia's election

21:25

Blind tennis player Tiia: I want to be among top three players in the world

20:51

Owner in Põltsamaa dog attack sentenced to 10 months

20:49

Estonian architects nominated for EU architecture award

20:24

Eighth sTARTup Day festival combines business and culture in Tartu

19:55

Kaljulaid at Davos: Even a small part of GDP helps Ukraine

19:44

Propastop examines Russian media's dissemination of Viacheslav Morozov case Updated

19:40

Experts: Buyer of Blackstone's Luminor stake may come from Europe

19:28

Teachers' pay issue sparks further tensions in coalition

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

22.01

BaltCap fund theft causes several Estonian pension funds millions in losses

22.01

Former EDF chief: Russia's ammo production now in wartime mode

22.01

Norwegian army chief warns against Russia threat

22.01

Foreign students dropping out but not on a mass scale

22.01

Photos: Teachers protest in Estonian capital as nationwide strike begins

09:49

Photos: Tallinn tram service ground to halt by Viru ring derailment Updated

09:07

Foreign affairs show: Europe has begun to realize situation no longer safe

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: