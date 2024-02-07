X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

President Karis: Estonia, Switzerland partner nations with shared values

News
President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd with President Alar Karis at Kadriorg.
President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd with President Alar Karis at Kadriorg. Source: Office of the President of the Republic/Raigo Pajula
News

Estonia and Switzerland share common values and visions, making clearer harmonization between the two countries and between the European Union and the Swiss Confederation a desirable goal, President Alar Karis says.

The president said: "Estonia and Switzerland are partners with similar values."

"We both believe that it is possible and necessary to better regulate the relations between the EU and Switzerland, especially the set of rules concerning the internal market, this would give the citizens of the EU and Switzerland mutually better opportunities to further strengthen cooperation," the Estonian head of state continued, via a press release.

President Karis was speaking after an official visit to Kadriorg from President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd (pictured), one of the heads of state of Switzerland, on the first foreign visit of her presidency. 

"I hope that the negotiations of the new cooperation framework agreement can be started in the near future," the Estonian president said during the meeting.

Estonia and Switzerland are active advocates of international law, continue to support Ukraine and the peace process initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and as such welcome Switzerland's decision to host the summit of the peace process, President Karis said.

A financing agreement signed between Switzerland and Estonia, which supports the integration and species richness program in Estonia, a training programs for war refugees from Ukraine, and innovative monitoring solutions within the biodiversity program were other areas which President Karis highlighted in terms of the two countries being on the same page.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) also met with President of the Swiss Confederation Amherd while the latter was in Tallinn, and noted that it had been a "Good opportunity to discuss enhancing relations between Estonia and Switzerland, including cyber cooperation."

Elected for a one-year term, the President of the Swiss Confederation is a "first among equals" head of that country's seven-member Federal Council, its executive branch and collective head of state and government.

President Amherd, of the center-right party The Center (Die Mitte/Le Centre/Il Centro/Allianza dal Center), is also head of the departments of defense and of civil protection.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:50

Children's library wants to bring Ukrainian enthusiasts together

08:49

Statistics: CPI rose by 1.4 percent on month to January 2024

08:39

Ratings: Support equalizes for Reform Party and SDE

08:13

President Karis: Estonia, Switzerland partner nations with shared values

07:41

Estonian ice hockey federation calls for state to ensure security of visiting Israeli team

07:13

Bank of Estonia issues commemorative coin marking 150th anniversary of Konstantin Päts' birth

06:50

AK meets with Ukrainian attack helicopter crews at the front

06.02

Analysts cautiously optimistic despite industrial production decline

06.02

MP: Metropolitan Eugene's expulsion was expected

06.02

Estonian Railways' losses to deepen in coming years

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.02

Russia's GPS jamming puts aviation, shipping at additional risk as well

05.02

Tallinn Airport introduces new scanners in April, liquids can stay in bags

06.02

Police to stop using warning signs when monitoring speeding in Tallinn

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

06.02

Average price of Tallinn apartments down 14 percent on month

06.02

Military spending expert: Russia unable to replace weapons pulled from storage

06.02

Russian Orthodox church leader Metropolitan Eugene leaving Estonia Tuesday

06.02

Tartu students build Estonia's first humanoid robot

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: