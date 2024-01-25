X

Eesti Energia's shale oil plant delayed by four months due to court order

News
Enefit 280 and Enefit 280-2. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR
News

The completion of a shale oil processing plant in Ida-Viru County will be delayed by four months after a court case last year temporarily halted construction, owner Eesti Energia said on Thursday.

Last October, the Supreme Court revoked Eesti Eenergia's construction permit citing errors in its environmental impact assessment. A permit was issued in December, and work is underway again, Jelena Derbneva, Eesti Energia's head of large energy communications, told ERR.

She said the Enefit 280-2 plant under construction is part of the carbon-neutral, waste-free, circular economy-based chemical industry that will be built in the region in the coming years.

Derbneva said the construction schedule is estimated to be delayed by approximately four months from the original plan. "Full capacity will be reached in the first half of 2025," she said.

Despite the pause, the company still carried out other steps for the development of the chemical industry, such as the industrial-scale recycling of used tires at the Enefit pyrolysis plant.

The company laid the cornerstone for the new Enefit oil plant in November 2021, the construction of the plant will cost at least €350 million.

--

Editor: Karin Koppel, Helen Wright

Source: ERR

