X!

Distribution channel problems could affect Estonia's new oil plant

News
Building of Enefit 280-2 oil plant.
Building of Enefit 280-2 oil plant. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR
News

The Enefit 280‑2 oil plant in Auvere — Estonia's third — cost nearly 400 million euros to build, and production is expected to begin this April. However, supply‑chain issues have become a problem for selling the output.

Enefit 280‑2 is Eesti Energia's third and most modern oil plant, built at a cost of nearly 400 million euros.

Test runs at Auvere in Ida‑Virumaa county began last December, and the facility is now ready for commissioning. Oil production will begin at the end of April.

According to Lauri Karp, a member of Eesti Energia's management board, the plant is currently completing the final cold‑ and hot‑start procedures and undergoing certification. Once this is finished, the plant will be brought online.

In the oil industry, production is usually sold 12 months in advance. The output of the new plant will be put on the market once the start‑up challenges have been overcome.

"If this oil plant reaches full capacity at the end of August, then of course planning sales becomes much more secure," Karp said.

The price of shale oil is directly linked to the price of crude oil, and Karp describes the current price level as moderately good, since oil producers are used to large fluctuations. The real problem has turned out to be selling the finished product.

"The world's oil production and transportation supply chains are broken. This does not automatically mean that oil can be easily sold everywhere. We also have to work hard to ensure that certain fractions find buyers," Karp said.

Once operating at full capacity, the plant — with its 150 employees — could produce up to 250,000 metric tons of shale oil per year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Märten Hallismaa, Argo Ideon

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:58

Gallery: Estonia's 2026 Venice Biennale 2026 exhibit starts its journey

17:30

Tallinn Music Week organizer: Capital desperately needs 4,000-seat concert venue

16:57

First ever pig squealing competition in Estonia to take place in Tartu

16:54

Media Union fears Estonian courts will become less transparent

16:31

Estonia's Henri Drell on form in Joventut Badalona Champions League quarterfinals win

16:28

MP: I fear Estonia on track to becoming a police state

15:55

Business groups seek EU minimum for diesel excise in Estonia

15:48

Experts: Estonia's drone‑defense capability in peacetime is quite limited

15:25

Families left in the dark after kindergarten waiting list scrapped

14:55

Estonian data can help predict heart failure risks up to 30 years in advance

be prepared!

Most Read articles

06.04

Experts: Extent of damage to Russian ports to become clear within months

07.04

Starlink launches campaign to take Estonian market by storm

06.04

Estonian diesel price hits new high

07.04

Finnish SOK sells Prisma supermarkets to Coop Estonia Updated

06.04

Estonia 'recommends' Ukraine uses different drone attack corridors after airspace breaches

07.04

Competition unfazed by Coop's acquisition of Prisma stores in Estonia

06.04

Europe's tallest aspen measured in Estonia

07.04

More young Estonians in New York seeking ways to keep identity alive

07.04

New Maxima supermarket to be built in Tallinn's Pirita

07.04

50 projects competing for Estonia's billions from new EU fund

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo