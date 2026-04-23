Eesti Energia's new oil plant produces its first batch of shale oil

Eesti Energia's new oil plant produced its first batch of shale oil over the weekend. The test run was successful, and continuous oil production is scheduled to begin in three weeks.

Enefit 280-2 is Eesti Energia's third and most modern oil plant, with construction costs totaling nearly €400 million. The plant can produce up to 250,000 tons of shale oil per year, and the company hopes to reach full capacity by August of this year.

Optimization work following the test run is currently underway, along with laboratory analysis of the initial output.

"The start-up was successful — the large plant came online quickly, and most importantly for us, it did produce oil during this short period. The quality of the oil produced is very good, and we are very satisfied with the results," said Lauri Karp, member of the management board of Eesti Energia.

"At a time when there is uncertainty on the global market, we are clearly on the map as a reliable exporter. This new oil plant allows us to serve customers outside Estonia. There is demand for marine fuel, and thanks to this production we can offer our customers greater purchasing volumes," Karp added.

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