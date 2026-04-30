X!

Prime Minister Michal: all Eesti Energia's profits benefit taxpayers

News
Eesti Energia.
Eesti Energia. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Prime Minister Kristen Michal and Finance Minister Jürgen Ligi said Thursday that state-owned energy company Eesti Energia's profits are used to funding everything from road construction to schools.

"People shouldn't be scared with profit figures. If they seem large, there is always some explanation behind them," Ligi said.

Eesti Energia earned €49 million in net profit in the first quarter, which was 30 percent lower compared with the same period last year.

According to Ligi, the profits are also not the result of high electricity prices at the beginning of the year. "Electricity prices were high in January and part of February. By March, prices were already very low, and that's where they are now as well. The overall price trend is downward," he said.

The main problem of Eesti Energia, Ligi noted, is that its capital structure does not allow for sufficient investment to keep prices permanently low. "That's where the structural changes we have implemented — starting to take effect this year — will help," the finance minister said.

"In any case, this company is not swimming in money; its investment needs are very large. And I can also say that the situation with electricity prices has improved over the years, and there is nothing catastrophic about it. Those who, based on January prices, demanded major state interventions were in fact being hypocritical," he added.

Kristen Michal and Jürgen Ligi. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Prime Minister Michal said that Eesti Energia's profits go into the state budget.

"Eesti Energia is relatively simple. If there is anything left over, we take it all. We pay pensions with it, fund public broadcasting, invest in national defense and education," Michal said.

"If Eesti Energia earns higher revenue due to temporarily higher energy prices, that money goes toward our shared public interests — from road construction to running schools," the prime minister noted.

At the same time, Michal pointed out that Eesti Energia's net profit has declined compared to last year.

Eesti Energia Group's revenue in the first quarter amounted to €566 million, an increase of eight percent, while EBITDA, a measure of operating profit, reached €119 million, up five percent year on year.

The growth in EBITDA reflects the strength of ongoing operations: higher market prices in January and February allowed electricity to be produced more profitably, and in addition to renewable energy, oil-shale-fired units also entered the market, the group said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Argo Ideon

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:30

Cardiologist: Information overload takes a toll on the heart

16:10

Harri Tiido: On muskism and the reshaping of humanity

15:45

Banks say anti‑terrorism rules behind refusal to open Koos party account

15:20

Prime Minister Michal: all Eesti Energia's profits benefit taxpayers

15:12

Phone scammer handed suspended sentence in €8.5 million plea bargain

15:05

Estonian MP wins court case after raising Soviet‑era flag in Tallinn

14:25

Slava Ukraina restaurant closes in Tallinn after surviving arson

13:46

Mark Lajal fends off five break points to reach quarterfinals in China

13:41

Government will adopt supplementary budget

13:10

Helen Arusoo: Effective wolf protection requires continuous dialogue

be prepared!

Most Read articles

28.04

Estonia may release phone scam leader after €8.5 million payment

29.04

Tallinn may reconsider deal after Viru Keskus protest over sidewalk project Updated

27.04

Rural homes cheaper in Finland than in Estonia

29.04

'My heart jumps every time he speaks': Journalists clash over president's Russia remarks

29.04

Finland's President Stubb: We were too soft on Russia before 2022

12:05

Japanese Embassy releases Tallinn Sakura cherry blossom map

26.04

Man who worked in the Chernobyl disaster area: Cleanup work was pointless

29.04

Estonia still in with shot at world curling champs playoffs after beating France

29.04

Coop remains Estonia's grocery market leader despite sharp profit decline

07:36

Gallery: Nordic-Baltic foreign ministers arrive in Saaremaa for NB8 meeting

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo