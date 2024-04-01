Environmental Board to only issue Enefit oil plant permit under certain conditions

On Monday, the Environmental Board announced a draft decision that would grant Enefit a complex environmental permit for oil production for only ten years, on the condition that the company takes steps to significantly reduce its climate impact during this period.

Erik Kosenkranius, deputy director general for environmental use at the Environmental Board, explained that it is in the interest of environmental protection to encourage the economy to move towards carbon-neutral and high value-added production.

"The draft for the complex environmental permit is structured around conditions that, within a ten-year perspective, require the company to fulfill an ambitious plan to reduce its climate impact. This includes, among other measures, shutting down the old combustion blocks of the Eesti Power Plant and replacing the burning of retort gases with valorization," said Kosenkranius.

In preparing the draft, the Environmental Board thoroughly assessed the impact on fulfilling climate objectives, Natura 2000 areas, protected natural objects and outdoor air quality; it also evaluated the risks associated with phenol water, wastewater treatment and emergency events, as well as compliance with the best available techniques.

According to Kosenkranius, the negative environmental impact of oil production is relatively well predictable and has been mapped out in the impact assessment, as a similar oil plant has been operating in the Auvere industrial area for some time. On the other hand, he confirms that it is possible to find mitigation measures for the risks.

"When the Environmental Board issues the complex environmental permit, the oil plant will be obliged to participate in the European Union's carbon trading system and to keep its emissions within the set limits," Kosenkranius affirmed.

Additionally, during the validity of the permit, the company must move towards a carbon-neutral chemical industry according to its development plan.

"Speaking of air, water and climate, environmental disturbances exist. However, all negative impacts can be mitigated. Perhaps the most important mitigation measure we see is that, for the first time in Estonia, we would issue a complex environmental permit with a deadline, and for a relatively short term for the industry, ten years," Kosenkranius said.

Upon the expiration of the complex environmental permit, the factory must apply for a new permit to continue operations.

