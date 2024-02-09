X

Estonia, Ukraine drawing up bilateral support agreement

News
Ukrainian flag with Estonian flag in the background.
Ukrainian flag with Estonian flag in the background. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Ukraine and Estonia are working on a new bilateral support agreement that will cover all areas, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Political Affairs Kyllike Sillaste-Elling said during a visit to Kyiv.

Sillaste-Elling met with Ukrainian officials earlier this week and discussed Ukraine's accession to the European Union and NATO, military aid from the European Union, and rebuilding Ukraine.

Estonia is prepared to sign a bilateral agreement between Estonia and Ukraine as a follow-up to the G7's Vilnius Declaration signed last summer in support of Ukraine.

"More than 30 countries have now joined the G7's Vilnius Declaration from last summer and are signing bilateral agreements. The agreement between Estonia and Ukraine covers all the areas where we are supporting Ukraine and shows our long-term commitment to continuing this support," the undersecretary explained. 

Sillaste-Elling recognized Ukraine for its commitment to joining the European Union and said Estonia is ready to help.

"We have completed this journey as a country and we are supporting our Ukrainian colleagues based on our experience on every step of their way to European Union membership," she said. Estonia is already training Ukrainian officials for the process.

At the meetings, Sillaste-Elling also highlighted the importance of NATO's July summit in Washington, noting that Estonia hoped to see further steps in Ukraine's accession into NATO.

The meetings also discussed the Ukrainian Peace Formula, which Sillaste-Elling called the only possible peace plan and which Estonia actively supports.  

The undersecretary also emphasized the importance of using frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.

The agenda also included the importance of establishing a special tribunal, and sanctions against Russia, and Ukrainians recognized Estonia for maintaining its initiative and the tangible steps that have already been taken.  

--

Editor: Helen Wright



