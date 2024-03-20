Estonia, Ukraine start security agreement formal negotiations

Estonia and Ukraine held the first stage of formal negotiations for a bilateral security agreement on Tuesday (March 19) which reinforces cooperation between the two countries.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said the agreement focuses on defense and security cooperation. However, it also addresses broader issues, such as Ukraine's EU and NATO integration, sanctions on Russia, reconstruction, and civilian protection.

"It is important to negotiate an agreement as soon as possible because during this critical time, Ukraine needs certainty about the long-term support of its partners, as this would allow Ukraine to plan its actions better in countering the aggression of the Russian Federation," the minister said.

The bilateral security agreement is a direct result of a joint statement made by the G7 last July to support Ukraine. 32 other countries, including the Baltics, also joined the initiative. So far, seven bilateral agreements have been agreed.

The Estonian delegation at the negotiations is headed by Undersecretary for Political Affairs Kyllike Sillaste-Elling and Ukraine is represented by Ihor Zhovka, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

