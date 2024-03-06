X

Commemorations for 80th anniversary of Tallinn bombings to be held Saturday

News
Commemorations for the March 9, 1944 bombing of Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

This Saturday, March 9, marks the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Air Force's air raid on Tallinn. Led by the Estonian Heritage Society, several commemorative events will be held in the city to honor the solemn anniversary.

On the anniversary of the March bombing, a traditional memorial service will be held from 12 midday at the Siselinna Cemetery close to the monument commemorating the victims of the bombing.

At 6 p.m., a memorial service and concert will begin at St. Nicholas' Church (Niguliste kirik), featuring a performance by the chamber choir of the Veronika Portsmuth Choir Academy.

At 7.15 p.m., candles will be lit on Harju tänav, and the mourning bells of Tallinn's churches will ring out.

More information (in Estonian) can be found on the Estonian Heritage Society's website.

At 8 p.m., Benjamin Britten's grand "War Requiem" will be performed at Kaarli Church. The concert is organized by the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater in cooperation with the City of Tallinn. Tickets for the "War Requiem" are available at Piletikeskus and Piletilevi.

More information about the concert is available (in Estonian) here.

In March 1944, the Soviet Air Force bombed Tallinn and other Estonian cities. On the evening of March 9 and the following night, Tallinn was subjected to two bombing raids, which destroyed a total of 1,549 buildings and damaged 3,350.

Among the buildings destroyed were the Estonia Theater and Niguliste Church. As a result of the March bombing, around 20,000 residents of the Estonian capital lost their homes. 554 Estonian citizens, 50 German soldiers, and 121 prisoners of war were killed.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

