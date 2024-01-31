X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Heritage society organizing events to mark 80th anniversary of Tallinn bombings

News
Tallinn commemorates the March 9, 1944 bombing of Tallinn.
Tallinn commemorates the March 9, 1944 bombing of Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Several commemorative events will be held on March 9 to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Air Force attack on Tallinn which killed over 700 people and saw 20,000 residents lose their homes.

Tallinn City Government has allocated €5,870 from its reserve fund to the Estonian Heritage Society (Eesti Muinsuskaitse Selts) for events.

On the anniversary of the March Bombing in 1944, a traditional memorial service will be held at 12 a.m. at the Siselinna kalmistu (Siselinna Cemetery) near the monument dedicated to the bombing victims.

At 6 p.m., a memorial service and concert will begin in St. Nicholas' Church (Niguliste kirik), featuring a performance by the Veronika Portsmuth Choir Academy chamber choir.

Candles lit along Tallinn's Harju tänav in front of St. Nicholas' Church (Niguliste kirik) commemorating the March Bombing of 1944. Source: (Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR)

At 7:15 p.m., candles will be lit on Harju Street, and the bells of Tallinn's churches will toll in mourning.

At 8 p.m., Benjamin Britten's grand "War Requiem" will be performed at Charles' Church (Kaarli kirik).

This concert is organized by the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater in cooperation with the City of Tallinn, and tickets are available at Piletimaailm and Piletilevi.

The heritage society has been organizing memorial events on March 9 in Tallinn since 1989, honoring the victims of the bombing. 

Harju tänav and St. Nicholas' Church (Niguliste kirik) after the bombing raid on March 9, 1944. Source: Tallinn City Museum

In March 1944, the Soviet Air Force bombed Tallinn and other Estonian cities.

The capital was subjected to two bombing raids on the evening of March 9 and the following night, resulting in the destruction of 1,549 buildings and damage to 3,350 others, including the Estonia Theatre and St. Nicholas' Church (Niguliste kirik).

As a result of the March Bombing, approximately 20,000 residents of Estonia's capital lost their homes, 554 Estonian citizens, 50 German soldiers, and 121 prisoners of war were killed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:24

E-cigarettes more popular than cigarettes among schoolchildren

17:44

Heritage society organizing events to mark 80th anniversary of Tallinn bombings

17:18

Where is the extra money needed to raise teachers' salaries coming from?

17:15

Construction work on Kuressaare prince-bishop's castle reveals hidden emergency well

16:04

Tartu ski marathon organizers hoping for some colder, snowier weather

15:52

Estonia's IT minister would borrow to cover development of personal state

15:38

Luxembourg contributes €12 million to Estonia's Ämari Air Base renovation

15:16

ERR in Ukraine: Older Kupiansk residents remain at the mercy of Russian strikes

14:46

Pevkur: EU will send Ukraine 1.1 million rounds of ammunition by end of 2024

14:34

Kallas, European leaders call for 'collective effort' to arm Ukraine

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

27.01

Experts: Drone strikes in Russia highlight quality of Ukrainian intelligence

30.01

Union ends teachers' strike Updated

30.01

Kaja Kallas: No matter what I do, it's wrong

30.01

Analyst: People are extremely worried about their finances

30.01

Government reaches agreement on €5.7 million for teachers' pay rise

09:56

Tax and Customs Board finds about 100 kilograms of cocaine in Muuga harbor

30.01

Estonia up two places in latest Corruption Perceptions Index

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: