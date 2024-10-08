X!

Tallinn City Government proposes March 9 as Memorial Day for 1944 bombings

Tallinn commemorates the March 9, 1944 bombing of Tallinn.
Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Tallinn City Government has proposed to the City Council that the anniversary of the March 9 bombing during World War II be declared a memorial day in the Estonian capital. On this day, city institutions will raise both the Estonian and city flags at half-mast, while the district administrations will also lower their respective district flags to half-mast as mourning flags.

Eighty years ago, on March 9, 1944, a devastating air raid by the Soviet Union struck Tallinn, destroying much of the city center. In two waves of attacks, 1,549 buildings were destroyed, and 5,073 were damaged. As a result of the bombing, 586 people died, including 554 Estonian civilians, 50 German soldiers, and 121 prisoners of war. Additionally, 20,000 people were left homeless. The tragic consequences of the March bombing have left an indelible mark on the city's history, deserving of annual commemoration.

"The March bombing is part of our history. Its impact has significantly shaped the urban landscape, and hundreds of lives were lost as a result. We commemorate the March bombing to keep in mind those who suffered and perished," said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Karl Sander Kase (Isamaa).

The Tallinn City Government proposes flying the Estonian, city, and district flags at half-mast on March 9. Citizens and organizations are also encouraged to do the same. The purpose of flying flags at half-mast is to honor and remember those who perished in the tragic event.

Tallinn City Council must still approve the proposal made by the City Government.

Editor: Michael Cole

