Gallery: Heritage Protection Society commemorates victims of March bombing

On Sunday, 81 years will have passed since the Soviet Air Force's bombing raid on Tallinn. In October, the Tallinn City Council declared the anniversary a citywide day of remembrance, during which all municipal institutions will fly their flags at half-mast.

The Estonian Heritage Protection Society is organizing several memorial events to mark the anniversary of the March bombing. This year, the city has allocated €3,500 to support these events.

On Sunday at noon, a traditional memorial service will take place at the Siselinna Cemetery, at the monument dedicated to the bombing victims. At 6 p.m., a memorial service and concert will be held at St. Nicholas' Church (Niguliste), featuring a performance by the ensemble Linnamuusikud. Speeches will be delivered by Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski and former Member of the European Parliament Tunne Kelam. At 7:15 p.m., candles will be lit on Harju tänav and the mourning bells of Tallinn's churches will ring.

In October 2024, the Tallinn City Council adopted a decision declaring March 9 a citywide day of remembrance. This means that on March 9, all municipal institutions will fly their flags at half-mast, and events incompatible with the commemoration will not be held.

In March 1944, the Soviet Air Force bombed Tallinn and other Estonian cities. Tallinn was hit with two bombing raids on the evening of March 9 and the following night. A total of 1,549 buildings were destroyed and 3,350 more were damaged, including the Estonia Theater and St. Nicholas' Church.

As a result of the March bombing, approximately 20,000 residents of Estonia's capital lost their homes. A total of 554 Estonian civilians were killed, along with 50 German soldiers and 121 prisoners of war.

The Estonian Heritage Protection Society has been organizing commemorations for the bombing victims in Tallinn on March 9 since 1989.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!