X!

Tallinn to fly flags at half-mast on March bombing anniversary

News
Damage on Harju tänav after the March bombings in 1944.
Damage on Harju tänav after the March bombings in 1944. Source: Tallinna Linnaarhiiv
News

March 9 will mark the 81st anniversary of the Soviet Air Force's air raid on Tallinn killing over 500 residents and leaving 20,000 homeless. Flags will be flown at half-mast across the capital in remembrance.

In March 1944, the Soviet Air Force bombed Tallinn and other Estonian cities. On the evening of March 9 and the following night, two bombing raids were carried out on Tallinn, destroying a total of 1,549 buildings and damaging 3,350 more, including the Estonia Theatre and St. Nicholas Church.

Last October, the Tallinn City Council passed a resolution declaring March 9 a city-wide day of remembrance.

This year, several events organized by the initiative of the Estonian Heritage Society will be held on the day and the city has allocated €3,500 in support.

At noon, a traditional memorial service will be held at the memorial for bombing victims in Siselinna Cemetery.

At 6 p.m., a memorial service and concert will take place at St. Nicholas Church, featuring the ensemble Linnamuusikud. Speeches will be given by Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) and former Member of the European Parliament Tunne Kelam (Isamaa).

80th anniversary of the March bombing of Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

At 7:15 p.m., candles will be lit on Harju tänav, and mourning bells will ring in Tallinn's churches.

On March 9, all city institutions will fly their flags at half-mast, and events incompatible with the nature of the memorial day will not be held.

The Estonian Heritage Society has been organizing commemorations for the victims of the bombing in Tallinn since 1989.

The Red Army's large-scale offensive against the German Wehrmacht to take back Estonia started on January 14, 1944 and reached the River Narva on February 1.

Some of the worst air raids took place in March 1944, when the Soviet Air Force launched a series of devastating raids on Estonian cities, including Narva-Jõesuu, Jõhvi, Tapa, Rakvere, Tallinn, Tartu and Pärnu.

In Tallinn, around 20,000 residents of the Estonian capital lost their homes, 554 Estonian citizens were killed, along with 50 German soldiers and 121 prisoners of war. 

However, Narva suffered the most. Between March 6-8, tens of thousands of mines, shells and incendiary and explosive bombs were dropped on the city.

Narva's Town Hall after the Soviet bombing in 1944. Source: Narva Museum.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:04

Center Party issued one-year payment schedule for €1 million fine

13:42

Estonia's defense minister: We are considering both HIMARS and alternatives

13:32

Tennis players Malõgina, Tamm both start seasons with wins

13:00

Routine work at Rakvere museum leads to World War One-era mortar find

12:26

Security debate: Ukrainian peace process and European defense capabilities

11:44

Central bank: Borrowing for defense must factor in rising interest costs

11:12

Saaremaa Municipality aims to gain 1,000 new residents in ten years

10:44

Four political parties told to repay €100,000 prohibited donation

10:39

Minister: Food donation requirements will actually be relaxed

09:40

Media: Tensions between Reform, SDE could lead to coalition reshuffle

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

05.03

Sweden's ICA to sell Rimi stores in the Baltics to Danes

04.03

US pulls plug on two Estonian Refugee Council aid contracts

05.03

Supreme Court rules phrase 'from the river to the sea' not punishable

03.03

Kaspar Viilup: While we didn't make the guest list in London, Baltics made the Oscars

05.03

Tallinn to fly flags at half-mast on March bombing anniversary

04.03

Tallinn reduces kindergarten fees by almost a third

08:36

Estonia's average salary rises to €1,981 in 2024

05.03

Electronic Travel Authorisation needed to visit UK from April 2

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo