1944 Narva bombing exhibition to open at museum

A destroyed building in Narva after bombing raids in 1944. Source: Narva Museum Archive
An exhibition outlining the events of the 1944 bombing of Narva, which destroyed most of the city, will open at Narva Castle on March 6.

The event marks the 80th anniversary of the destruction of the city and is the museum's first exhibition on the subject.

Photographs and information will be on display at Castle Park from 4.30 p.m. on March 6.

Between March 6-8, 1944, air raids organized by the Soviet Union which included almost 100 aircraft bombed the Estonian border city.

The majority of the town was destroyed, including the historic baroque old town.

The Soviet armed forces continued bombing in the following months until July 26, 1944.

Editor: Helen Wright

