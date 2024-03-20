Reform Party expels Narva member over museum criticism

On Wednesday, Reform expelled Narva City Council politician Vadim Orlov accusing him of damaging the political party's reputation.

"The Reform Party's Board, which met today, decided to expel Vadim Orlov from the party on the proposal of our Ida-Viru County region [faction]. The reason is damage the party's reputation," Timo Suslov, secretary general of the Reform Party, told ERR.

Orlov, a member of the Narva city council, with Aleksei Mägi, a member of the Narva Museum Council, demanded explanations for leaflets comparing the March 1944 bombing of Estonian cities with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The leaflets were connected to an exhibition put on by the museum, but designed, printed, and distributed by anti-misinformation website Propastop.

They sought an apology from the head of the Narva Museum.

Orlov became a member of the Reform Party in 2022.

--

